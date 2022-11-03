Jennifer Lawrence was living the high life in more ways than one at the height of The Hunger Games movie craze.

The actress revealed that she and costars Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth would often find themselves getting drunk and high together after attending the dystopian film series' intense press events and premieres.

"The boys and I would always go back to our hotel and just drink whiskey and get stoned," she told The New York Times. Lawrence then jokingly added, "My mother-in-law's going to love this. I don't do it anymore; I'm a mom!"

Josh Hutcherson, Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth Josh Hutcherson, Jennifer Lawrence, and Liam Hemsworth | Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Lawrence starred as the fiery Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games, which is based on the eponymous young adult novels by Suzanne Collins. Over the course of four films, her character transformed from an everyday teen into a headstrong leader of a rebellion against the Capitol and its titular Gladiator-style death matches.

The movies, which were released annually from 2012 to 2015, were an experience that Lawrence still looks back on fondly, even if they ended up bringing her more attention than she was used to. "Those movies were fantastic," she said, adding, "The only thing that gave me pause was just how famous it would make me."

Lawrence realizes that, in one way or another, she'll always be tied to the character. "Jennifer Lawrence is Katniss Everdeen, I guess," she shared. "Is that weird?"

Still, the announcement of an upcoming Hunger Games prequel film, titled The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, came as a bit of a shock to her. "That makes me feel old as mold," she joked. "I remember being 21 and thinking, 'My God, one day they'll redo and remake them. But I'll be so old by then! I'll be dead!'" (Nope! She'll be 33 when the film, which stars Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth, hits theaters in November 2023.)

Now, with The Hunger Games in the rearview mirror, Lawrence noted that she's finally "not scared of 13-year-olds anymore" because "they have no idea who I am" now. "I can tell things are different by my interactions in the real world, just by the way that I can move about life," she explained. "There's an occasional article about me walking out in Ugg boots, but other than that, the interest has lessened, God bless it."

