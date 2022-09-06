"I said, 'Bob, you really don't have to be here. You can go home.'"

Robert De Niro is not a wedding rehearsal dinner type of guy.

In a 73 Questions segment to accompany her Vogue October cover profile, Jennifer Lawrence shared her favorite anecdote about her frequent costar, who has starred opposite her in Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and Joy. It involved inviting the Hollywood icon to the rehearsal dinner for her wedding to Cooke Maroney.

"He's amazing on set. He's just the sweetest man in the world. Still very intimidating," Lawrence said from a Williamsburg mini golf course. "I invited him to my rehearsal dinner for my wedding, obviously expecting him not to come. And when he came, I said, 'Bob, you really don't have to be here. You can go home.' And he was like, 'Thank you so much,' and left."

While De Niro may not be into the wedding rehearsal dinner scene, Lawrence has previously called her costar "the kindest person I've ever met," revealing in a speech that she often goes to him for advice when she presented him with GLAAD's Excellence in Media Award in 2016.

When presenting De Niro with GLAAD's Excellence in Media Award in 2016, she said, "Bob has asked me to present him with GLAAD's Excellence in Media Award because in his own words, I'm like a daughter to him. And that transpires in our once a week drinks at the Greenwich Hotel where I ask him advice on absolutely everything. . . As one of the greatest actors who's ever lived, I can learn a lot from him."

Robert DeNiro and Jennifer Lawrence Robert De Niro and Jennifer Lawrence | Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

During her 73 Questions segment, Lawrence also shouted out her Hunger Games co-stars Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth and and hailed Meryl Streep as one of the performers she most admires. Watch her Vogue segment in full above.

