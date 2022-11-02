Jennifer Lawrence says Adele warned her not to do Passengers: 'I should have listened to her'

Jennifer Lawrence is poised for a cinematic comeback.

After rocketing to superstar fame in the early 2010s with a starring role in the Hunger Games franchise and an Oscar-winning performance in Silver Linings Playbook, Lawrence's career stumbled slightly when her output became consumed by poorly reviewed movies and X-Men sequels with diminishing returns. In a New York Times interview about the upcoming Causeway, Lawrence recalled how her good pal Adele tried to talk her out of the film that many consider to be her career nadir: Passengers, the 2016 sci-fi drama in which she costarred with Chris Pratt.

"Adele told me not to do it!" Lawrence told the Times. "She was like, 'I feel like space movies are the new vampire movies.' I should have listened to her."

Jennifer Lawrence; Adele Jennifer Lawrence says her friend Adele warned her against starring in 'Passengers' | Credit: Columbia Pictures; Samir Hussein/WireImage

Passengers starred Lawrence and Pratt as voyagers on a spaceship who get woken up out of hibernation long before their planned arrival. Though marketed as a romance between two of Hollywood's biggest stars at the time, Passengers ended up being "a risible two-hour exhibit of sci-fi Stockholm Syndrome," as EW critic Chris Nashawaty put it in his D+ review. Passengers didn't fare much better elsewhere, as evidenced by its dismal rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Months after Passengers' release, Pratt and producer Neal Moritz continued to defend it, with Pratt saying he was "really caught off guard" by criticism of the film and that he thought the finished product was "very good."

Lawrence, however, didn't mince her words. Speaking of the projects that didn't land with fans or critics, she said, "I was like, 'Oh no, you guys are here because I'm here, and I'm here because you're here. Wait, who decided that this was a good movie?'"

During that period of her career, she said, she began to feel "like more of a celebrity than an actor, cut off from my creativity, my imagination."

If only she had listened to Adele! Read Lawrence's full interview over at the New York Times.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.