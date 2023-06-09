The Oscar-winning actress is "totally" down to revisit the role that made her a household name.

Jennifer Lawrence is volunteering as tribute to head back into the Hunger Games arena.

The actress, who memorably played heroine Katniss Everdeen in the wildly successful film franchise, shared her thoughts on returning to the role that made her a household name while speaking with Variety to promote her new comedy No Hard Feelings.

Asked if she'd be willing to play the character again if the opportunity ever presented itself, Lawrence responded, "Oh my God, totally! If Katniss ever could come back into my life, 100 percent."

Motioning to someone off camera, she added, "My producing partner just clutched her heart."

Jennifer Lawrence in 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1' Jennifer Lawrence in 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1' | Credit: Murray Close/Color Force/Lionsgate/Kobal/Shutterstock

Lawrence has previously looked back at her time in the franchise with fondness, saying in a December edition of Variety's Actors on Actors series that it was an "awesome responsibility." She told Viola Davis, with whom she was paired for the conversation, that at the time, "nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie because it wouldn't work."

"We were told girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead," Lawrence said. "And it just makes me so happy every single time I see a movie come out that just blows through every one of those beliefs, and proves that it is just a lie to keep certain people out of the movies. To keep certain people in the same positions that they've always been in."

The Oscar-winning actress has also reminisced about how she and costars Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth would often find themselves getting drunk and high together after attending the dystopian film series' intense press events.

While no Katniss-centered Hunger Games movies are currently in the pipeline (may the odds be ever in our favor!), the franchise is set to return to the big screen this fall with the release of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. That film, starring Davis, Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Peter Dinklage, and Tom Blyth, will serve as a prequel to the Lawrence-led films. It hits theaters Nov. 17.

