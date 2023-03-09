Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti hire her to date their son's "brains out."

Jennifer Lawrence tries to seduce an introverted teen in raunchy new No Hard Feelings trailer

Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti hire Jennifer Lawrence to date their introverted son's "brains out" in the raunchy new trailer for No Hard Feelings.

The upcoming comedy from director Gene Stupnitsky (Good Boys, Bad Teacher) stars Lawrence as a struggling Uber driver at risk of losing her childhood home. Enter: helicopter parents played by Broderick and Benanti, who put out an ad for a woman to woo their reserved Princeton-bound son (Andrew Barth Feldman) in an attempt to bring him out of his shell.

"He doesn't come out of his room. He doesn't talk to girls. He doesn't drink," Broderick's patriarch informs Lawrence, who replies, "When you say date him, do you mean date him? Or date him?"

Benanti responds with a "yes," and Lawrence agrees to "date his brains out."

Later, a suggestive and staged "meet-cute" takes place at the animal shelter their son volunteers at: "Can I touch your weiner?" Lawrence's character asks. (She's referring to the pup.)

The teen proves hard to seduce, but the two eventually embark on a wild journey, and a friendship that culminates in a kooky police chase.

Natalie Morales, Hasan Minhaj, Kyle Mooney, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Scott MacArthur also star in the movie, which Lawrence produced alongside Alex Saks, Naomi Odenkirk, Marc Provissiero, and Justine Ciarrocchi. John Phillips and Kerry Orent executive-produced.

Lawrence most recently starred in the Apple TV drama Causeway opposite Brian Tyree Henry, as well as Netflix's star-studded disaster comedy Don't Look Up, opposite Leonardo DiCaprio. Feldman recently starred in Noah Baumbach's dramedy White Noise and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

No Hard Feelings hits theaters June 23. Watch the trailer above.

