Jennifer Lawrence injured on set of Netflix film Don't Look Up

Jennifer Lawrence was injured in an incident on the set of the Netflix film Don't Look Up early Friday morning, EW has learned.

The Adam McKay-directed film was shooting overnight in Brockton, Mass. when the star was hit by flying debris from a special-effects explosion. According to the Boston Globe, Lawrence was hit with fragments after a trash can went through a window before she had left the area, and she was seen holding her face afterward. Filming was halted for the day as a result of her injury.

Image zoom Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Not much is known about the plot or premise of Don't Look Up, but it is said to focus on two low-level astronomers who embark on a media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy Earth.

Representatives for Lawrence declined to provide further comment.