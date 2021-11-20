Don't Look Up? More like Do Toke Up.

Jennifer Lawrence got stoned to play Don't Look Up character: 'Everybody was f---ing with me'

Jennifer Lawrence took a hit for her Don't Look Up performance — but in a good way.

The Oscar winner admitted she actually got high on the set of the forthcoming Adam McKay film while playing a scientist with a fondness for weed. Her character, Dr. Kate Dibiasky, uses marijuana to calm her nerves after discovering a deadly comet is hurtling towards Earth. (Fair.)

Lawrence and McKay discussed the actress's, um, method during a Q&A in Los Angeles on Thursday following a screening of the movie, reports Yahoo! Entertainment. After the director made a reference to how Lawrence got into character, so to speak, the actress said, "I know what you're going to say, and I wasn't pregnant [at the time]." (Lawrence announced in September that she is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney.)

"You were not pregnant," McKay echoed, before adding, "Can I say this?"

"I think so, just nobody tell my mother-in-law," Lawrence quipped.

DON'T LOOK UP (L to R) LEONARDO DICAPRIO as DR. RANDALL MINDY, and JENNIFER LAWRENCE as KATE DIBIASKY. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in 'Don't Look Up' | Credit: NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX

The Vice director then explained that the actress asked permission to get stoned before filming a scene with Meryl Streep (bold move) in which Lawrence had no lines of dialogue.

"Because my character was getting high in the movie," the Hunger Games star clarified.

"So Jen was like, 'Are you gonna throw me some improv?,' which we always do," McKay continued. "And I was like, 'No, you can get high.'"

After blazing through the scene, though, Lawrence had to deal with some ribbing from her collaborators.

"I was a real target," she said. "Everyone was f---ing with me… I guess because I was high. Easy to f--- with."

Even McKay was tempted to prank his leading lady, recalling, "I kept turning to my script supervisor, Cate Hardman, and was like, 'I just want to say, "Hey Jen. I think I have a monologue idea for you."' And I would look at Jen and was like, 'I can't do it. It would be too mean.' So I left you alone."

The satirical comedy hits select theaters Dec. 10 before crashing onto Netflix Dec. 24.

