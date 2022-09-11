Jennifer Lawrence gets emotional over leaving home at 14 at TIFF Causeway premiere
Jennifer Lawrence's heart-wrenching new movie Causeway hit close to home for the Oscar-winner.
"I felt something in my gut when I read this, that immediate, 'We have to make this' [feeling]," the star said at the film's Toronto International Film Festival premiere on Saturday. "I identify with that feeling of trying to find your home, to find where you have purpose. I left home when I was 14. My relationship with home has always been complicated." Lawrence then began to tear up onstage, saying, "That made me emotional."
The Lila Neugebauer-directed film follows Lawrence as an army veteran struggling to re-integrate into society after returning home from Afghanistan with a traumatic brain injury.
Causeway's narrative remains mostly apolitical, though Lawrence said in a recent Vogue interview that American politics — particularly the 2016 election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton — played a role in fracturing her relationship with members of her family.
"It breaks my heart because America had the choice between a woman and a dangerous, dangerous jar of mayonnaise. And they were like, Well, we can't have a woman. Let's go with the jar of mayonnaise," Lawrence told the outlet. "I don't want to disparage my family, but I know that a lot of people are in a similar position with their families. How could you raise a daughter from birth and believe that she doesn't deserve equality? How?"
Causeway — also starring Brian Tyree Henry — debuts Nov. 4 on Apple TV+.
Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.
Related content:
Comments