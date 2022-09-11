Jennifer Lawrence gets emotional over leaving home at 14 at TIFF Causeway premiere

"My relationship with home has always been complicated," the Oscar-winning star said at the Toronto International Film Festival.
By Joey Nolfi September 10, 2022 at 09:17 PM EDT
Jennifer Lawrence's heart-wrenching new movie Causeway hit close to home for the Oscar-winner.

"I felt something in my gut when I read this, that immediate, 'We have to make this' [feeling]," the star said at the film's Toronto International Film Festival premiere on Saturday. "I identify with that feeling of trying to find your home, to find where you have purpose. I left home when I was 14. My relationship with home has always been complicated." Lawrence then began to tear up onstage, saying, "That made me emotional."

The Lila Neugebauer-directed film follows Lawrence as an army veteran struggling to re-integrate into society after returning home from Afghanistan with a traumatic brain injury.

Jennifer Lawrence in 'Causeway.'
Causeway's narrative remains mostly apolitical, though Lawrence said in a recent Vogue interview that American politics — particularly the 2016 election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton — played a role in fracturing her relationship with members of her family.

"It breaks my heart because America had the choice between a woman and a dangerous, dangerous jar of mayonnaise. And they were like, Well, we can't have a woman. Let's go with the jar of mayonnaise," Lawrence told the outlet. "I don't want to disparage my family, but I know that a lot of people are in a similar position with their families. How could you raise a daughter from birth and believe that she doesn't deserve equality? How?"

Causeway — also starring Brian Tyree Henry — debuts Nov. 4 on Apple TV+.

