Jennifer Hudson's Aretha Franklin biopic Respect delayed until August 2021

The wait for Respect is going to be "just a little bit" longer, as Jennifer Hudson's Aretha Franklin biopic has been delayed seven months for a new August 2021 release date.

Previously set to premiere on Jan. 15, 2021, Respect is now slated for an Aug. 13 release, Entertainment Weekly has confirmed. This is just the latest new movie release to be bumped back due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the second time that Respect's release date has been shifted after it was originally scheduled to premiere in August 2020.

Named for Franklin's hit song of the same name, Respect stars Hudson as the late singer, helmed by award-winning theater director Liesl Tommy (Eclipsed). Franklin personally chose the Oscar-winning Dreamgirls star to play the title role before her death in 2018 at the age of 76.

"We met in New York, and one of the first things she said to me was, 'You’re gonna win another Oscar for playing me, right?' Imagine Aretha Franklin looking you in the face and saying that," Hudson told EW with a laugh for the current cover story on the film. "I was like, 'Eh, uh, eh… I can try.'"

