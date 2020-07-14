Jennifer Grey working on secret dance film project that may excite Dirty Dancing fans

Jennifer Grey is working on a super-secret project with Lionsgate, the film studio that owns the rights to the romantic drama Dirty Dancing. And that's no coincidence, EW has learned. The as-yet-untilted film will be set in the '90s and Grey will pull double duty as lead and executive producer.

Dirty Dancing, released in 1987, was a coming-of-age story that saw Grey's character Frances "Baby" Houseman fall in love, both with dancing and with bad boy Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze), much to her father's (Jerry Orbach) chagrin.

The film took place at the fictional Kellerman's resort in the New York Catskills, but in real life, it was shot between two locations: Lake Lure in western North Carolina and Mountain Lake Lodge in Virginia. Devotees of the Emile Ardolino-helmed feature flock to both locations each year searching for the time of their lives. For 12 years, the massive Virginia lake where Baby and Johnny practice the big lift scene has been empty due to a drought. And almost as if by magic, the water has recently returned and could be the perfect place for filming scenes for Grey's mysterious new dancing project.

And if fans need one more possible clue pointing towards a Dirty Dancing connection, Grey was recently reunited with the film's choreographer Kenny Ortega who she worked with on another '80s classic Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

There is no word on the involvement of any other Dirty Dancing cast members. Swayze, Orbach, and the film's director Ardolino have since died.

Grab your watermelons, it's going to be one hot summer.