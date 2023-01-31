"If you're going to do that movie again, it has to be right," Grey said of the upcoming sequel.

Jennifer Grey won't film the Dirty Dancing sequel unless all of its groovy parts are moving in harmony.

The actress revealed Tuesday on Good Morning America that the planned continuation of her 1987 romantic hit — in which she starred as a young woman who falls in love with a dance instructor — won't involve her unless she feels it appropriately honors the legacy of her late costar, Patrick Swayze, who died in 2009.

"We're not giving up any dates at the moment because… really, what I'm doing, my whole job with this, is to get it right, get it really right, in Patrick's honor, in honor of all of the fans' relationship with the movie. If you're going to do that movie again, it has to be right," the 62-year-old said. "It's definitely happening. I'm very excited to say that. It's something I refuse to do unless it's perfect, so I'm doing my very best to make sure we honor it."

Photo by Vestron/Kobal/Shutterstock (5884882z) Patrick Swayze, Jennifer Grey Dirty Dancing - 1987 Director: Emile Ardolino Vestron USA Scene Still Drama Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in 'Dirty Dancing' | Credit: Vestron/Kobal/Shutterstock

Lionsgate first announced a Dirty Dancing sequel in April 2022 at its Cinemacon presentation, though little else has been revealed about the project since.

Grey did, however, tease on a May 2022 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show that the film would contain "dancing," "music," and "sex," and also revealed some dream casting when she noted that Harry Styles might be the perfect choice to play Frances "Baby" Houseman's new love interest.

The Dirty Dancing sequel is part of Hollywood's recent obsession with Swayze's filmography. Channing Tatum recently said he is working on a remake of the actor's Oscar-winning 1990 smash Ghost, while Jake Gyllenhaal is set to headline a new take on the 1989 thriller Road House.

Grey next appears as the titular (and controversial) church leader in Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation, airing Saturday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

