Ferris Bueller star Jennifer Grey posts sweet throwback photos ahead of cast reunion

Ferris Bueller's Day Off type Movie

You know what they say about life moving pretty fast. It's been almost 35 years since Ferris Bueller's Day Off first hit screens, with the tale of a righteous dude and his quest for the ultimate day off, and now star Jennifer Grey is sharing a time capsule of the iconic film's production.

In another Instagram post, Grey shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes story from the film. Grey, it seems, was bored on set because she didn't get to take part in fun sequences like the trip to the art museum and the parade where Ferris lip-synchs to "Twist and Shout." So, as Grey puts it, "she decided to make her own fun."

"She dressed up one day and got autographs from of all the stars...and they called security," Grey wrote, alongside photos of herself in disguise and posing with Edson on location in downtown Chicago. (Missed opportunity not making her an extra in the parade scene in that getup.)

Related content: