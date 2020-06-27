Ferris Bueller star Jennifer Grey posts sweet throwback photos ahead of cast reunion
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
- Movie
You know what they say about life moving pretty fast. It's been almost 35 years since Ferris Bueller's Day Off first hit screens, with the tale of a righteous dude and his quest for the ultimate day off, and now star Jennifer Grey is sharing a time capsule of the iconic film's production.
With the Ferris Bueller cast set to reunite for the final episode of Josh Gad's Reunited Apart series on Sunday, Grey, who played Ferris' sister Jeanie in the 1986 film, posted a series of throwback photos on Instagram, showing herself, writer-director John Hughes, and co-stars Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck, Mia Sara, and Richard Edson during filming.
In another Instagram post, Grey shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes story from the film. Grey, it seems, was bored on set because she didn't get to take part in fun sequences like the trip to the art museum and the parade where Ferris lip-synchs to "Twist and Shout." So, as Grey puts it, "she decided to make her own fun."
"She dressed up one day and got autographs from of all the stars...and they called security," Grey wrote, alongside photos of herself in disguise and posing with Edson on location in downtown Chicago. (Missed opportunity not making her an extra in the parade scene in that getup.)
Reunited Apart: Ferris Bueller's Day Off will premiere Sunday at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on Gad's YouTube channel. His previous reunions have included the casts of Ghostbusters, The Lord of the Rings, Splash, Back to the Future, and The Goonies.
