Yes Day star Jennifer Garner shares a cereal-topped pizza recipe kids won't say no to

Garner's new Netflix comedy is about what happens when two parents let their children make the rules for 24 hours.

Beloved badass Jennifer Garner serves families a spirited, glossy confection of a film in Netflix's Yes Day (streaming March 12) as beleaguered mom, Allison, who, along with her husband, Carlos (Edgar Ramírez), lets their three children call the gut-busting, water-balloon-soaked shots for 24 hours.

In real life, the mom of three has managed to pull off Yes Days for her own brood every year since 2012, and not even a pandemic could stop her. "I did it in quarantine," she tells EW. "It took some planning, [but] I had a bounce house water slide come, and it took up every inch of the backyard. They said, 'It's not gonna fit,' and I was like, 'We're gonna make it fit. I promise we'll do it.' And so we finagled, and turned it this way and that."

And that wasn't all, Garner proudly adds: "I had an inflatable screen that I borrowed from a friend. I set it up in our entryway, and we projected The Office onto it."

Image zoom Jennifer Garner in 'Yes Day' | Credit: MATT KENNEDY/NETFLIX

Other "little yeses" include this dessert pizza for breakfast, topped with Froot Loops cereal, which Garner reveals have become a "mythical" thing in her family. "One of the first things they ask for on Yes Day is something with Froot Loops. They only get them on Yes Day, and I'm fine with that. I'm not working to take down a Froot Loop." Chances are, your kids will be more than fine with this sweet treat as well.

Yes Day pizza

INGREDIENTS

Pizza dough, store-bought

Nutella

Froot Loops

Marshmallows

Chocolate chips

Follow the instructions on the package for baking the pizza dough. While the dough is baking, get your toppings ready for spreading and sprinkling. Once the pizza crust is baked, take it out of the oven and let it cool for a few minutes before moving it from the sheet pan to a cutting board so it is easy to handle. Spread Nutella on the crust. Decorate with Froot Loops, marshmallows, and chocolate chips. Return the pizza to the oven for 2-3 minutes, but keep a watchful eye on it. When the marshmallows and chocolate chips are slightly toasty and melted, take it out of the oven. Add a scoop of ice cream if you're feeling nutty, and — voila! — pizza for breakfast.

Serves 4

(Video courtesy of Netflix)