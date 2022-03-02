"It kind of feels like Jenna and Matty were married all this time," Garner says.

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo get all mushy over their 13 Going on 30 reunion in The Adam Project

"Are you being silly? 'Cause that's a really nice thing to say," Garner tells her costar during an interview for EW's Around the Table series. They also happen to be sitting on a couch as a nod to the one their 13 Going on 30 characters shared in that classic Gary Winick rom-com.

Garner starred in 13 Going on 30 as Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old girl who finds herself in an adult body after making a wish on her birthday to be "30 and flirty and thriving." Ruffalo played Matty Flamhaff, who was secretly in love with Jenna as kids.

13 GOING ON 30 Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner star in '13 Going on 30,' released in 2004. | Credit: Everett Collection

Now, in The Adam Project, about Adam Reed (Ryan Reynolds), a time-displaced pilot from the year 2050, teaming up with his younger self (Walker Scobell) in the past, Garner and Ruffalo play Adam's parents. Kudos to director Shawn Levy for orchestrating this reunion.

"It was so sweet," Garner remarked of their on-screen reunion. "There was such a comfort of feeling really known underneath all the trappings of life."

"We both started there," Ruffalo says of 13 Going on 30. "That was the beginning for me... We were just kids."

THE ADAM PROJECT Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo reunite 18 years after '13 Going on 30' for 'The Adam Project' | Credit: Doane Gregory/Netflix

Levy, surrounded by his cast, including Reynolds, Scobell, and Zoe Saldana, acknowledges how Garner and Ruffalo now play husband and wife in The Adam Project, after their 13 Going on 30 characters got together by the end of the film.

"It kind of feels like Jenna and Matty were married all this time," Garner remarks.

The Adam Project premieres on Netflix March 11.

Watch the clip above and check back next week for the full installment of EW's Around the Table interview with Levy and his cast.

