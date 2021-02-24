Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo have a 13 Going on 30 reunion: 'Reconnecting with an old pal'

13 Going on 30 type Movie

Get out the Razzles!

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo — who played best friends turned love interests Jenna Rink and Matt Flamhaff in 13 Going on 30 — are throwing it back to their beloved romcom with a pair of sweet posts on social media.

"Reconnecting with an old pal. Anyone know where we can get Razzles in Canada?" Ruffalo tweeted on Tuesday alongside a picture that Matt himself would surely be proud of.

Garner also shared the adorable photo on her Instagram, writing, "Wishing dust worked! And I got a perfect day with my old pal."

The duo are set to team up on screen once more in The Adam Project, in which they will play the parents of Ryan Reynolds' character, who travels back in time to find his 13-year-old self and get help from his scientist dad in order to save the future.

This isn't the first time Garner and Ruffalo have shared throwbacks of 13 Going on 30. Last April, Ruffalo commemorated the film's 16th anniversary. "Happy Anniversary to 13 Going on 30 today! Remember what the world was like when Razzles were all the rage? Missing that time," he wrote at the time. And Garner shared some memories of her time on the film the year before, celebrating the film's 15th-anniversary milestone.

The years keep coming, but they'll always be 30, flirty, and thriving at heart.

