Jennifer Coolidge got 'a lot of sexual action' after playing Stifler's mom in 'American Pie'

Jennifer Coolidge's standout role in the cultural phenomenon that was American Pie had a few unforeseen benefits… over 200 to be exact.

The actress starred in the raunchy 1999 film as the seductive mother of Sean William Scott's character Stifler. In one of the comedy's most memorable scenes, Jeanine Stifler enjoys a fling with her son's classmate Finch (played by Eddie Kaye Thomas).

Looking back on the role for an interview with Variety, she revealed that playing a "MILF" led to "a lot of sexual action."

"I got a lot of play at being a MILF and I got a lot of sexual action from American Pie," she told the publication. "There were so many benefits to doing that movie. I mean, there would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with."

These days, Coolidge has also found success as part of the cast of White Lotus. The HBO Max anthology series led to her first Emmy nomination and has opened the door to new types of roles.

"People that I could never get in the door — all of a sudden they're asking me to be part of their things," she shared.

Among them is Ryan Murphy's Netflix series The Watcher opposite Naomi Watts, Shotgun Wedding starring Jennifer Lopez, and Legally Blonde 3, the highly anticipated follow-up to 2003's Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde.

"My friends are all surprised that this fluky thing happened," she says of the unexpected turn her career has now taken. "My life was going a certain way for a very long time. I'm afraid if I analyze it too much I'll ruin it."

In the meantime, Coolidge is eager to revisit the life of Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods to give her enthusiastic fan base more material to emulate.

"I get thousands and thousands of texts and videos of people doing the Fourth of July [scene], you know, everybody. Men, women, these TikTokers, and then lots of drag queens send me these funny videos and do these weird things with the vegan hot dogs," she said on The Jess Cagle Show, in reference to her character Paulette telling Elle she reminds her of the Fourth of July holiday, then immediately switching the subject to she's craving a hot dog "real bad."

"I feel like if we did a Legally Blonde 3, I would have something else. It could be maybe some other holiday we could take advantage of," she added. "I really felt like this year, I was like, okay, alright. I've really done this Fourth of July thing and I'm gonna have to insist to Reese that we make it this year because I'm not gonna make it. I'm not gonna, I can't do it. I can't do it next year. I can't. You know what I mean? I need new material."

