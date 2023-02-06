Reese Witherspoon said she would never do the long-anticipated threequel without her co-star, but she's got nothing to worry about.

Jennifer Coolidge reacts to Reese Witherspoon saying they can't do Legally Blonde 3 without her

Speaking with Extra about her recent designation as Harvard's Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year, Coolidge confirmed that she is definitely interested in bending and snapping as Paulette Bonafonté again.

"Of course, I would be on board. I've been hearing about it for a long time," Coolidge said after being told of Witherspoon's remarks. "Maybe it really is happening at this point. I would absolutely love to do Legally Blonde 3."

LEGALLY BLONDE Jennifer Coolidge and Reese Witherspoon in 'Legally Blonde' | Credit: Everett Collection

Coolidge isn't the only one who's been hearing about Legally Blonde 3 for awhile. It was first announced back in 2018 with a 2020 release date and original screenwriters Karen McCullah and Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith on board. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a delay, which then gave way to shakeups on the creative team.

In 2020, Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) were brought in as screenwriters. Kaling spoke with Time last year about the difficulties they were having cracking the story. In particular, Kaling said they didn't want to do to Witherspoon's Elle Woods what And Just Like That has done to the Sex and the City characters: "We want to make sure that Elle Woods is not paying penance for existing in the year 2022."

By contrast, Witherspoon has cited Top Gun: Maverick as a positive example of a recent franchise revival they'd like to imitate, saying last summer that the Tom Cruise blockbuster "gave us a lot of inspiration about what we would want to do with Elle Woods and make sure that we had all those same touchstones that mattered to people (back) then."

And so the journey to Legally Blonde 3 continues. But at least everyone is game.

