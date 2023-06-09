Jennifer Coolidge was once roommates with American Pie costar Eddie Kaye Thomas

Stifler's mom and Finch lived together?!

Jennifer Coolidge, who played the former character in the American Pie movies, opened up about the time she lived with costar Eddie Kaye Thomas, who played Finch, in an interview with British GQ.

Telling the outlet she figured most people weren't familiar with the story, she explained that the two lived together in Los Angeles platonically for a year or two in the early aughts. (In the films, their characters famously sleep together.)

"I wasn't the love of his life," she joked. "He had girlfriends. My bedroom was across the hallway from his."

It's connections like this that excite the White Lotus star about future job opportunities. "I'm single," she said. "My way of talking myself into a different job is like, well, it could be romance, or it could be, you know, a whole different group of friends. Cool things could come out of it."

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock (5884240l) Eddie Kaye Thomas, Jennifer Coolidge American Pie - 1999 Director: Paul Weitz Universal USA Scene Still Comedy Eddie Kaye Thomas and Jennifer Coolidge in 'American Pie' | Credit: Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

And though her and Thomas' living situation was platonic in nature, Coolidge previously opened up to EW about how the American Pie movies "helped my dating life in a way that I can't ever explain." "If I hadn't had that movie, I don't think… Well, let's just say it would've been a very dull decade," she said.

Coolidge went on to concede that her American Pie role, which she reprised in the followups American Pie 2, American Wedding, and American Reunion, "did sort of open up the world to a much broader group of handsome men — and younger men."

