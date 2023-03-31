"I love you so much," Lynch whispered to Coolidge as she embraced her on stage while the audience applauded. "This wonderful woman here was pro-gay before it was cool to be pro-gay. She is one of us, ladies and gentlemen, and I have always said that the world has to catch up to Jennifer Coolidge, and the world has caught up to Jennifer Coolidge!"

"Here I am again, surrounded by gays," she joked, referencing the regular queer entanglements her White Lotus character, Tanya, endured across season 2 of Mike White's popular HBO series. "It's the story of my life. It's the GLAAD Media Awards, and what a night we're going to have. We're all here for a very important reason, and you want to know why? Because we're here to honor media that helps the world understand and accept the LGBTQ+ community, and I have so much respect for the LGBTQ community. I just want you all to know that I love you and I thank you for always being there for me. That's why I'm here, because I want to give back. I believe that we all have the right to be who we are and to love the people that we love and tell our stories and celebrate that in every way that we can."