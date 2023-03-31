Watch Jane Lynch surprise Jennifer Coolidge for a Best in Show reunion at the GLAAD Media Awards
It's time to renew your American Bitch subscription, because Jennifer Coolidge and Jane Lynch just held a Best in Show reunion at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards.
The Emmy-winning White Lotus actress appeared at the queer-centered awards show on Thursday evening to kick off the ceremony, and Lynch surprised her longtime friend and collaborator in the middle of her live introduction.
"I love you so much," Lynch whispered to Coolidge as she embraced her on stage while the audience applauded. "This wonderful woman here was pro-gay before it was cool to be pro-gay. She is one of us, ladies and gentlemen, and I have always said that the world has to catch up to Jennifer Coolidge, and the world has caught up to Jennifer Coolidge!"
The pair played secret lovers in director Christopher Guest's 2000 mockumentary about a group of eclectic handlers preparing their dogs for the annual Mayflower Kennel Club competition. Alongside Guest's roster of regular stars — which also included Bob Balaban and Parker Posey — Coolidge and Lynch worked together in several of the filmmaker's comedies, including A Mighty Wind, For Your Consideration, and Mascots.
Before Lynch popped up during Coolidge's monologue, the latter praised the queer community amid an onslaught of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation circulating the nation.
"Here I am again, surrounded by gays," she joked, referencing the regular queer entanglements her White Lotus character, Tanya, endured across season 2 of Mike White's popular HBO series. "It's the story of my life. It's the GLAAD Media Awards, and what a night we're going to have. We're all here for a very important reason, and you want to know why? Because we're here to honor media that helps the world understand and accept the LGBTQ+ community, and I have so much respect for the LGBTQ community. I just want you all to know that I love you and I thank you for always being there for me. That's why I'm here, because I want to give back. I believe that we all have the right to be who we are and to love the people that we love and tell our stories and celebrate that in every way that we can."
Watch Coolidge reunite with Lynch for a sweet Best in Show reunion above.
