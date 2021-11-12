On Thursday, the actress sang the praises of her former Friends costar on her Instagram story, after Rudd was crowned PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive earlier this week.

"This makes me so happy," she wrote in her story. "We've ALWAYS known this, but Paul Rudd is officially @people's Sexiest Man Alive!" The Morning Show star also shared a video from Rudd's photo shoot and a snap of the two of them cuddling in their romantic comedy The Object of My Affection, adding, "You don't age, which is weird. But we still love you."