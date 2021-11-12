Jennifer Aniston reacts to Paul Rudd's Sexiest Man Alive title with throwback photo: 'You don't age'
The Friends actress congratulated her former Object of My Affection costar for snagging the PEOPLE honor.
Paul Rudd is the sexiest man alive? Old news, according to Jennifer Aniston.
On Thursday, the actress sang the praises of her former Friends costar on her Instagram story, after Rudd was crowned PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive earlier this week.
"This makes me so happy," she wrote in her story. "We've ALWAYS known this, but Paul Rudd is officially @people's Sexiest Man Alive!" The Morning Show star also shared a video from Rudd's photo shoot and a snap of the two of them cuddling in their romantic comedy The Object of My Affection, adding, "You don't age, which is weird. But we still love you."
As well as Rudd's stint on Friends as Phoebe's (Lisa Kudrow) eventual husband Mike and their 1998 romcom, Aniston and Rudd also costarred in the 2012 comedy Wanderlust.
Aniston wasn't the only one to congratulate Rudd, Marvel costar Mark Ruffalo, Seth Rogen and Judd Apatow were also among the stars celebrating his achievement.
Next up, Rudd stars alongside Will Ferrell in Apple TV+ dramedy, The Shrink Next Door.
