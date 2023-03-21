Jennifer Aniston gets glam and visits the Eiffel Tower in Murder Mystery 2 press tour video

Aniston is all of us when she wonders aloud in the landmark's elevator, "What's the capacity?"

There's no mystery here — Jennifer Aniston is living her best life while promoting her next film.

The Friends star took to her Instagram over the weekend to share a glamorous behind-the-scenes look at her trip to Paris to promote Murder Mystery 2.

In the clip, which features Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' "American Girl," Aniston is shown before, during, and after doing press for the sequel to her 2019 Netflix comedy with Adam Sandler, which was a surprise hit for the streamer.

She's shown getting ready, including blow-drying her own toenails, getting all dolled up, and doing interviews with Sandler. Later in the clip, she's joined by Sandler and costar Mélanie Laurent in front of the Eiffel Tower before taking an elevator up to the top of the historic landmark.

Aniston is all of us when she wonders aloud, "What's the capacity?" before grabbing someone and remarking that "it's a lot of people" crammed into that small space.

Murder Mystery 2 sees Aniston's Audrey Spitz and Sandler's Nick Spitz starting their own detective agency, which isn't going great for the couple. They hope they can take a break from reality when their billionaire friend, the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar), invites the duo to his wedding on his private island.

Naturally, things take a turn when someone is killed and the Maharaja is kidnapped, and everyone becomes a suspect in the process... which could be good for the Spitz's fledgling business.

The film hits Netflix March 31.

