"This time around, they didn't give us the third act at all."

Horror fans who have already watched the just-released Scream VI know the identity of the character (or characters…?) who portray Ghostface this time around — which is more than star Jenna Ortega knew after reading the script for the latest installment of the slasher franchise.

The actress revealed that she and fellow cast members were originally given scripts with missing pages, presumably to decrease the chances of Ghostface-y spoilers escaping into the public domain.

"Sometimes they give us different scripts, different endings," Ortega told host Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on Thursday's The Tonight Show. "This time around, they just didn't give us the third act at all. You just don't know [who the killer is]. Everyone usually finds out at least by the last two weeks, but they try to play games."

Scream VI Jenna Ortega in 'Scream VI' | Credit: Philippe Bossé/Paramount Pictures

A direct sequel to last year's fifth installment, Scream (2022), the new movie finds Woodsboro massacre survivors Tara (Ortega), Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown), and Chad (Mason Gooding) attending college in New York with Tara's sibling Sam (Melissa Barrera) tagging along in an attempt to protect her sis.

"At the top of the film we see my character Tara avoiding her trauma and desperately trying to reclaim her teenage experience and become a normal college student," Ortega told EW earlier this year. "There's a lot of tension between her and Sam. She feels as though she's too protective and unwilling to allow them both to move on. She feels suffocated."

During her interview for The Tonight Show, Ortega also briefly teased what might happen in the second season of her hit Netflix show Wednesday.

"We just started getting a writers' room together, and kind of talking about it," Ortega said, "and everyone's [saying], we really want to up kind of the horror aspect a little bit, and then get Wednesday out of the romantic situation, and just let her be her own individual."

On the first season of the show, Ortega's Wednesday was part of a love triangle with the characters Xavier (Percy Hynes White) and Tyler (Hunter Doohan).

