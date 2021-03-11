The Walking Dead star plays a reporter investigating the case of a girl who has been supposedly visited by the Virgin Mary.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is looking for a miracle in trailer for horror movie The Unholy

Almost a decade after Jeffrey Dean Morgan teamed with producer Sam Raimi on the 2012 horror movie The Possession, The Walking Dead star has partnered again with the Evil Dead director for another terror tale, The Unholy.

The film hinges around Alice, a young hearing-impaired girl who, after a supposed visitation from the Virgin Mary, is inexplicably able to hear, speak, and heal the sick. As word spreads and people from near and far flock to witness her miracles, a disgraced journalist (Morgan) hoping to revive his career visits the small New England town to investigate.

The Unholy is written and directed by Evan Spiliotopoulos and is produced by Raimi, Rob Tapert, and Spiliotopoulos. The film is based upon James Herbert's best-selling book Shrine.

The Unholy costars Katie Aselton, William Sadler, Cricket Brown, Diogo Morgado, and Cary Elwes. The film is released in cinemas (wear a mask!) April 2.

Watch the trailer for The Unholy above.