Jeff Goldblum reveals which Thor: Ragnarok costar left him 'starstruck'

"Cate Blanchett is in this isn't she? ... She's so good," Goldblum says watching a clip of the movie on PeopleTV's Couch Surfing. "I was deeply starstruck with her. She's spectacular."

The actor portrayed the hedonistic Grandmaster in director Taika Waititi's 2017 blockbuster, opposite Blanchett as the villain Hela, whom Goldbum perfectly described as a "cosmically powerful witchy woman."

Goldblum goes on to say that he had a great experience working on the film as he got to improvise a lot with Waititi, a collaborator he called "a comic force."

Previously in the interview, Goldblum called the Australian actress one of his favorite actors, and notes that before Ragnarok, they both appeared in Wes Anderson's The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou.

In discussing his career, which has included many surprising and refreshing turns like his role in Ragnarok, Goldblum says he relies on his intuition to go after the most creatively fulfilling roles — especially now.

"I've got a family and kids whom I love being home with, so it feels like it has to be very worthwhile for me now," the actor tells host Lola Ogunnaike. "It's really the same seeds of why I ever did it, which is an adventure of passion and creative romance. I was always romantic about this idea of trying to make interesting things and beautiful things and be myself in some way and play and be playful."

