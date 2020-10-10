Jeff Goldblum recreates his iconic shirtless Jurassic Park shot to help get out the vote
How to encourage thirsty Jurassic Park fans to vote? Jeff Goldblum, uh, found a way.
The actor recreated his iconic shirtless scene from the 1993 blockbuster as a "reward" for fans who registered to vote ahead of the Nov. 3 election through the #GoodToVote campaign.
"WOW! Thank you to everyone who used my @HeadCount page to make sure that you’re #GoodToVote!" Goldblum wrote on Instagram. "Nearly 3,000 of you are ready for this November’s election. Here’s your reward…how time flies."
Goldblum joins numerous celebrities encouraging people to vote this year through #GoodToVote and other methods. Indeed, last month, the actor united with his Jurassic Park costars Sam Neill and Laura Dern to promote National Voter Registration Day, and earlier this month, he recreated another iconic scene from the film with Neill.
Goldblum, Dern, and Neill will all appear in the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion, which recently had its release date pushed to 2022. The sequel also paused production again this week after crew members tested positive for COVID-19.
Related content:
Episode Recaps
Jurassic Park
|type
|
|mpaa
|
|runtime
|
|director
|
Comments