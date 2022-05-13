The Jurassic World Dominion star shouts out everything from The Apartment to, well, Z

Jeff Goldblum takes us through his favorite movies he saw as a kid, from A to Z

Jeff Goldblum must've had very cool parents. In honor of audiences returning to movie theaters after a two-year hiatus, the Jurassic World Dominion star takes us through the films that made the biggest impression on him as a kid, including The Apartment, The Graduate, The Last Picture Show and Psycho. (He does clarify that he saw The Graduate "towards the end of my stint as a child.")

Jurassic World Dominion Credit: John Wilson/Universal

Clearly a cinephile, Goldblum, 69, buzzes through dozens of movies ("I'm quite elderly so they may be from an era you don't know"), interspersing them with A-list Hollywood memories (Elizabeth Taylor, Barbara Streisand and Warren Beatty are among the names dropped), and breaking into song at no less than five times (our favorite — his version of The Pink Panther theme.)

Goldblum reprises his role as the charming Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World Dominion (out June 10), reuniting with co-stars Laura Dern and Sam Neill for the first time since the original film in the dino franchise, 1993's Jurassic Park. Watch the full video above, and see below for links to more of EW's Jurassic World Dominion coverage.

