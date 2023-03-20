Bridges first portrayed Kevin Flynn in 1982's Tron, and later appeared in the 2010 sequel Tron: Legacy.

Jeff Bridges is tapping back into the Grid.

The Oscar-winning actor reprised his role as Kevin Flynn from the 1982 sci-fi classic Tron in a new video message celebrating the upcoming opening of Disney World's new Tron Lightcycle Run roller coaster at Magic Kingdom.

"The Grid, a digital frontier. I had a chance to journey into this brave new world, and I can tell you this: it was an unforgettable moment," the 73-year-old says at around the 3:47 mark in the video clip below. "And now, Tron Lightcycle Run at Walt Disney World invites us all again to step inside the Grid. But, uh, don't worry, it's just like riding a lightcycle. Congratulations to the Disney cast members and the Imagineers for bringing this attraction to life. I can't wait to experience it myself. So, I guess that leaves us with just one question: Who's ready to race?"

Disney enlisted Bridges to commemorate the launch of the new ride, which Disney Imagineer Chris Beatty recently told EW serves as the "next chapter" of the Tron franchise, ahead of an upcoming third film starring Jared Leto.

Bridges first entered the film's digital world known as the Grid while portraying Flynn as a computer hacker who ultimately navigates gladiatorial combat in the cyber world. He returned to the series in Joseph Kosinski's 2010 blockbuster Tron: Legacy.

Jeff Bridges reprises his 'Tron' role in new Disney World video Jeff Bridges reprises his 'Tron' role in new Disney World video | Credit: Disney; Everett Collection

Several other major stars have recently reprised their big-screen roles for videos used in Disney parks projects around the world, including Brie Larson in Disneyland Paris' Avengers Assemble: Flight Force coaster and Tom Holland in Disney California Adventure's Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure. Glenn Close, Zoë Saldana, Dave Bautista, and Chris Pratt also reprised their Marvel characters for Epcot's Guardians of the Galaxy-themed roller coaster.

Tron Lightcycle Run is currently operating in its soft opening phase before its official public opening on April 4. Watch the ride in action in the video at the top of this post.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: