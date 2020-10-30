Jeff Bridges thanks fans as he documents treatment following cancer diagnosis

"I want to thank you all for reaching out during this time," says the actor.

Jeff Bridges has posted a photo of himself receiving treatment following his cancer diagnosis. The Big Lebowski star announced last week that he is grappling with lymphona.

"I want to thank you all for reaching out during this time, it feels good getting all the well wishes and love!" Bridges wrote in a note which accompanied the image.

Bridges has left a longer message on his official website.

"This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of preciousness, & gratitude & good old fashioned love, & lots of it, big time," writes the actor. "I'm feeling so much of it comin' my way, & man, I appreciate it. It's contagious, all this love, like some kind of positive virus. I want to acknowledge & thank you guys for reaching out during this time. It feels good, getting all the well wishes & love!"

Bridges most recently appeared in 2018's Bad Times at the El Royale, and he's earned seven Oscar nominations over the course of his career, winning Best Actor for Crazy Heart in 2010. He is currently in production on the FX series The Old Man, which he's also executive-producing.

