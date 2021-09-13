Jeff Bridges reveals his cancer is 'in remission'

Oscar-winner announced he had been diagnosed with lymphoma last year.

The Dude continues to abide, thankfully.

In an update about his health, actor Jeff Bridges has announced that his cancer is in remission. The Big Lebowski actor revealed in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma.

"My cancer is in remission," Bridges wrote in the update, which was posted today on his website. "The 9" x 12" mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble."

Jeff Bridges Jeff Bridges says he's his cancer is in remission. | Credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

The Oscar-winner also detailed his recovery from COVID-19, which he contracted in March.

"COVID kicked my ass pretty good, but I'm double vaccinated and feeling much better now," he wrote. "I heard that the vaccine can help folks with Long Haulers [the longterm effects of COVID]. Maybe that's the cause of my quick improvement."

Finally, Bridges wrote that he was "excited" about getting back to work on The Old Man, the FX drama on which he plays a retired CIA officer. The show is set to premiere next year.