Director duo Coodie and Chiké share how seeing the rapper with his mother will make viewers say, "Now I see why he's the way he is."

Jeen-Yuhs, a three-part Netflix documentary event following Kanye West's ascent from burgeoning rap producer to cultural icon, "is bigger than any individual," say the directors behind the project, Clarence "Coodie" Simmons Jr. and Chiké Ozah.

The filmmaking duo, better known as Coodie and Chiké, spoke with EW ahead of the documentary's limited theatrical release (Part One: Vision is in theaters Thursday for one day only) to talk about its 21-year journey to the screen, what they learned about Kanye, and what everyone can take away from his life's story.

'Jeen-Yuhs' co-director Clarence "Coodie" Simmons Jr. and Kanye West in the Netflix doc.

When Coodie decided to turn his creative focus onto a relatively unknown artist just over two decades ago, he was taking a major risk. At the time, the director was actually the bigger local celebrity in Chicago through his stand-up career and his show Channel Zero, credited as the first program covering the Chicago rap scene. "Coodie left a lot in the rearview mirror by deciding to just turn the camera," Chiké says. "He had a full career that he was embarking on that was actually growing in front of his eyes, and he left that behind with the faith that he had that he made the right move to put this camera on Kanye. [There] was no way he would've ever known that Kanye would be an icon like he is right now."

While Kanye is at the center of the doc, the duo insisted on including Coodie's origin story as well. Like Kanye, his decision to follow his dreams at all costs underlines a central theme in the film. "It was important for people to see the juxtaposition of these two protagonists, that are both following their passions, their journeys unified, but their journeys still take them onto separate paths," Chiké explains.

Kanye west and his mother Donda West in Netflix's 'Jeen-Yuhs' documnetary.

Out of the decades' worth of footage they compiled, nothing in the film helps viewers get a better understanding of the rapper than when he's seen with his late mother, Donda West. "That was my first time meeting Mama West and the gems that she was giving, and the support that she had for him was undeniable," Coodie says. "So it was impossible not to show her."

"You don't really know where he gets everything, but then you go home and things start to click," Chiké says. "'Oh, now I see why he's the way he is,' or where that drive comes from, or who's instilling him with his confidence, who's really supporting him. It's important that you get to feel Ms. West. You get to feel the love that she had."

Despite Kanye being armed with that unwavering confidence, Part One chronicles his years-long struggle to get signed, and how his insistence on staying true to himself and his artistic vision was a roadblock before launching him to superstardom. The filmmakers hope both his and Coodie's success provide an inspirational lesson to audiences.

Directors Coodie and Chiké film Kanye West in Netflix doc 'Jeen-Yuhs.'

"What's going to surprise them is when they understand that, 'Oh, so you mean to tell me I got a genius inside of me? Wait, hold on. Wait. So that means if something that I love and am passionate about, and I have a dream, I can actually make that come true?'" Coodie says.

Chiké agrees, adding, "Some of us struggle a little bit more than others to tap into that." For him, this project provides a much-needed example of "two individuals that do tap into that, and the journey it takes them on once they have the vision to unleash it."

Jeen-Yuhs: Act 1 (Vision) will be shown in theaters today, for one day only. Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy will premiere as a three-week event on Netflix starting Feb. 16.