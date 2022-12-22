'How are they going to make this?' Smart remembers thinking, after reading the 180-page script.

Jean Smart worried Babylon would be 'X-rated': 'No one is going be able to come and see it'

Margot Robbie plays Nellie LaRoy and Diego Calva plays Manny Torres in Babylon from Paramount Pictures.

Drama

Babylon was such a massive undertaking, its cast didn't even know if it could be done.

From a runtime perspective, the film is long, clocking in at over three hours. But it's also a tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess that follows multiple characters in early Hollywood. As such, it's packed to the brim with wild and unhinged scenes of both lavish decadence and appalling depravity.

When star and newcomer Diego Calva first read the massive script, which was 180 pages long, he says his first thought was that it could just exist as a book.

"I said, 'You could never make this movie, and this is still something with a lot of value, just like a book,'" he tells his costars during the latest edition of EW's Around the Table series. "Honestly, I thought this movie just can't be done. How? And I even started thinking of CGI situations, I don't know, faking it. But, then everything was for real. Everything was right there."

Jean Smart, who plays fictional Hollywood columnist Elinor St. John in the film, worried that not only could it not be done, but that no one would be able to see it unless it was censored.

"I remember thinking what Diego said: How are they going to make this?" Smart recalls. "First of all, it's going to be X-rated, so no one is going to be able to come and see it. And secondly, it just seemed, yeah, that it couldn't be done," she said.

For his part, Jovan Adepo, who plays trumpeter Sidney Palmer, was just happy to audition for the wild project. "It was really ambitious and it seemed larger than life," he says. "As the cast was coming together, I was like, 'I really need to be a part of this.' So it was really cool to get to manifest it and for it to happen."

Smart, Calva, and Adepo were joined by costars Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and Li Jun Li for EW's wide-ranging discussion about Babylon, touching on, among other subjects, the immortality of film, their favorite Babylon memories, wild snake scenes, deepfakes and more. Watch more in the video above, and check out the full conversation here.

Babylon hits theaters Dec. 23.

