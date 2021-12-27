The filmmaker died at his cabin outside of Quebec City, according to his publicist.

Jean-Marc Vallée, the acclaimed director behind the Oscar-winning Dallas Buyers Club and the HBO hit Big Little Lies, died unexpectedly at his cabin outside Quebec City this weekend. He was 58.

His publicist confirmed the news to EW, though a cause of death wasn't made known at this time.

"My heart is broken. My friend. I love you," Witherspoon tweeted in response to the news.

Jean-Marc Vallee Jean-Marc Vallée | Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images

Gyllenhaal, who worked with Vallée on 2015's Demolition, praised the filmmaker's "instinct" for directing during an interview with EW and PEOPLE's then-editorial director Jess Cagle in 2016.

"I had heard and read about his process and how he films his movies and how he treats his actors and just his whole way of circumventing the whole kind of Hollywood vanity style of filmmaking," Gyllenhaal said. "I loved it. I loved hearing about it, and then when I got to set, [there was] no makeup, there was no lighting."

"He's constantly moving in for a close-up, and then the next take he is running across the stage and getting one shot and then coming back for a close-up again," he added. "There was really no rhyme or reason to the way in which he creates. It's just that instinct."

Born March 9, 1963, the Canadian filmmaker got his start making music videos before making his first feature film, the French-language thriller Liste noire in 1995. The movie that helped break him into Hollywood, however, was 2005's coming-of-age drama C.R.A.Z.Y., about a young gay man growing up with four brothers in a conservative household in Quebec.

Afterwards, he directed Emily Blunt in 2009's The Young Victoria, an ensemble with Vanessa Paradis and Hélène Florent in 2011's Café de Flore, and McConaughey and Jared Leto in 2013's Dallas Buyers Club.

DALLAS-BUYERS-CLUB-Leto-McCaonaughey Jared Leto and Matthew McConaughey star in 'Dallas Buyers Club' | Credit: Focus Features

McConaughey won Best Actor at the Oscars in 2014 for his performance as AIDS-stricken Ron Woodroof, who created a group to find and distribute drugs for those living with HIV and AIDS. Leto also won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role of Rayon, a drug-addicted HIV-positive trans woman. Vallée had been nominated for Best Editing, while the film at large earned a Best Picture nom.

Vallée went on to work with Witherspoon in 2014's Wild, adapted from Cheryl Strayed's book. He spoke with EW in 2014 about the film, offering a peek into his process approaching the music to chronicle Cheryl's solo hike after a personal tragedy.

"I want to have a contrast between the flashbacks, where there's civilization and music and culture, and then back on the trail, where there's almost nothing," he said. "See where she's thinking in the first act about her mother, and then we cut to the place where she's studying with her mom. There's the Leonard Cohen track playing, 'Suzanne.' And then we're back on the trail and there's no more music. There's no more music — and then suddenly [the] very distant, ghostly sound of 'Suzanne' again, as she starts singing over it."

big-little-lies.jpg Resse Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, Nicole Kidman, and Laura Dern in 'Big Little Lies'

The pair would reunite on Big Little Lies, also starring Kidman, Darn, Shailene Woodley, and Zoe Kravitz.

"This is all Reese's fault," Vallée had told EW of the genesis of the project. "I was about to take a vacation, and I was so tired. But then I read it, and I couldn't abandon it after I started."

He ended up helming all episodes of the first season of the HBO drama and executive-produced the series.

Vallée gained further notoriety for directing Adams in the HBO Emmy-nominated miniseries Sharp Objects.

Vallée had a production company with his producing collaborator Nathan Ross called Crazyrose. The banner had just struck a three-year first-look deal with HBO and HBO Max, Deadline reported this past April.

"He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me," Ross said in a statement to EW. "The maestro will sorely be missed, but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on."