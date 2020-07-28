Quentin Tarantino talks Jay Sebring in new doc on celebrity hairstylist killed by Manson family
Watch Quentin Tarantino, Quincy Jones, and more explore the life of Manson family murder victim Jay Sebring in trailer for new documentary.
Anyone who still thinks Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is an accurate depiction of what happened on Cielo Drive on Aug. 9 1969 will get a shock when they watch the new documentary Jay Sebring... Cutting to the Truth about the celebrity hairstylist played by Emile Hirsch in last year's hit movie. Directed by Sebring's nephew Anthony DiMaria, the film details how his uncle was indeed murdered by the Manson family while also making the case that Sebring deserves to be remembered as more than just a murder victim.
Jay Sebring... Cutting to the Truth includes interviews with Tarantino, Dennis Hopper, Nancy Sinatra, Quincy Jones, Robert Wagner, Paul Anka, Andy Williams, Vidal Sassoon, Max Baer Jr., Dominick Dunne, Fred Segal, Manson prosecutor Stephen Kay, and Linda Lee, the widow of Bruce Lee, among others.
Jay Sebring... Cutting to the Truth will be released on demand and on digital platforms Sept. 22. Watch the documentary's trailer above.
