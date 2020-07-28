Anyone who still thinks Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is an accurate depiction of what happened on Cielo Drive on Aug. 9 1969 will get a shock when they watch the new documentary Jay Sebring... Cutting to the Truth about the celebrity hairstylist played by Emile Hirsch in last year's hit movie. Directed by Sebring's nephew Anthony DiMaria, the film details how his uncle was indeed murdered by the Manson family while also making the case that Sebring deserves to be remembered as more than just a murder victim.