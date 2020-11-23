Academy Museum installs the only intact Jaws shark model

Jaws type Movie genre Thriller

Jaws may be the most famous shark story ever told, but the iconic Steven Spielberg-directed blockbuster didn't film an actual animal for its villain. Mechanized shark models were used — though they were so difficult to work that Spielberg often decided to merely suggest the shark's presence, leading to some iconic film moments. Anyone interested in the working of the model shark (nicknamed "Bruce" by the film's crew) will soon be able to view it at their leisure, because on Monday the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures announced that they had officially added the last surviving Jaws shark model to their growing collection. (Watch the installation above.)

The 25-foot model was acquired in 2016, back when 2017 was being targeted as the museum's opening date, but now has finally been installed.

Image zoom Credit: Todd Wawrychuk / ©A.M.P.A.S.

“It’s been a long journey for Bruce since he was acquired in 2016, and we couldn’t be happier to welcome him to his new home,” Academy Museum President Bill Kramer said in a statement. “We look forward to our opening when museum visitors can engage with our exhibitions, experience our beautiful Renzo Piano-designed building, and come face to face with one of the most iconic characters in film history.”

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is set to open its doors on April 30, 2021. Bruce will then be available for viewing, free to the public. There's no word yet on whether John Williams' score will be playing in the background of the exhibit — you might just have to imagine it.

