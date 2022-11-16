The real-life places where Jaws was filmed

Edgartown, Martha's Vineyard, MA (as Downtown Amity)

As picture perfect now as it was in 1974, Edgartown still looks like the whaling village it once was, charming visitors with white clapboard buildings, fresh sea air, and quaint old-fashioned streets. The first colonial settlement built on Martha's Vineyard made the perfect setting for the Amity police station (South Water St. and Davis Lane), the Amity Gazette (South Water St.), and the Amity hardware store, (corner of South Water and Main St.). Though none of those buildings ever housed cops, reporters, or caulk guns, from the outside they look nearly the same as they did on film. There's one exception to the rule: the Amity Town Hall was, and still is, the real Edgartown Town Hall, and it's right there on Main St. If you really want to nerd out, the interior filming location of Amity hardware is at 55 Main St., though it's a restaurant — not a place to pick up supplies for "no swimming" signs, as Chief Brody (Roy Scheider) once did.