Jason Statham hunts Post Malone in Guy Ritchie's bloody Wrath of Man trailer

The rap superstar makes a bloody appearance in the first trailer for Ritchie's upcoming thriller.

Jason Statham has Post Malone right in his sights in the first trailer for Guy Ritchie's upcoming movie Wrath of Man.

The Aladdin helmer takes a turn back to his thriller roots in the grim story, which follows a ruthless cash truck security guard (Statham) who surprises his coworkers by stopping a deadly heist (mounted by a gang led by Post Malone) with ease.

After the incident, the guard's crew delves deeper into his past, uncovering his history as a prime marksman with a secret motive to wrestle personal demons and settle an age-old, bloody score.

Jeffrey Donovan, Scott Eastwood, and Josh Hartnett also star in the film, which was written by Ritchie and his longtime collaborators Ivan Atkinson (Aladdin) and Marn Davies (The Gentlemen). The script is based on the 2004 French drama Le Convoyeur, written by Nicolas Boukhrief and Éric Besnardand.

Wrath of Man — which marks Statham's fourth film with Ritchie after Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, and Revolver — is in theaters on May 7. Watch the movie's first trailer above, and see new stills below.

