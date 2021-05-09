Jason Statham's Wrath of Man leads box office with $8 million opening

Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie's latest project Wrath of Man leads the box office this week with an estimated $8 million.

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train takes second place with an estimated $3 million, followed by Mortal Kombat ($2.4 million), Godzilla vs. Kong ($2 million), and Raya and the Last Dragon ($1.9 million), according to Comscore.

As coronavirus rates continue to drop domestically, cities are loosening restrictions and more and more people are safely able to enjoy many of their favorite pastimes including watching first-run films at their local theaters. Currently, 60 percent of North American theaters are currently back in business.

The heist thriller, Statham and Ritchie's fourth collaboration, follows armed security guard Patrick "H" Hill (Statham) whose skills reveal he's not who he says he is. H is a man on a mission and he's bearing a grudge with a connection to an earlier armored truck robbery that left two guards and a civilian dead.

EW gave the film a C- saying, "There's little of the swaggering visual style Ritchie made his name on: For all its casual brutality, there's a basic-cable blandness to his execution here that feels less stripped-down than merely cheap."

Statham made his acting debut in Ritchie's Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels in 1998, later reteaming for Snatch two years later, and Revolver five years after that.

The anime film Demon Slayer has proven to be a worthwhile adversary since its April 23 debut, which trailed Mortal Kombat by a tiny margin. Cumulatively, Demon Slayer has earned an estimated $40 million domestically besting Mortal Kombat's $38 million, according to Comscore.