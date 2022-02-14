Jason Reitman pays tribute to dad Ivan Reitman: 'I've lost my hero'

"Enjoy his movies and remember his storytelling gifts. Nothing would make him happier," Reitman wrote on Twitter in an emotional post.

A day after Ivan Reitman — the celebrated director of Ghostbusters and producer of Animal House — died at age 75, Reitman's son Jason took to Twitter to share an emotional tribute to his dad.

"I've lost my hero," Reitman wrote alongside a photo of him with his father when he was young. "All I want is the chance to tell my father one more story. He came from a family of survivors and turned his legacy into laughter." He went on to thank fans for all their support and messages, asking them to "enjoy his movies and remember his storytelling gifts. Nothing would make him happier."

Reitman also posted the message on Instagram, where he shared more photos of his early years with his dad that showed Jason by his side on the set of various films, including the recently released Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Reitman died in his sleep Saturday night at his home in Montecito, Calif., according to the Associated Press. Memories and messages — including those who starred in the director's iconic films — poured in Sunday night when the news was announced.

Jason Reitman and his father Ivan Reitman Ivan Reitman and Jason Reitman at the premiere of 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife.' | Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of Ivan' Reitman. Truly a great man and filmmaker who I had honor and privilege of knowing and working with," wrote Ernie Hudson who played Winston Zeddemore in the original Ghostbusters. "Deepest condolences to Jason and the entire family. May he RIP."

Paul Feig, who directed the 2016 Ghostbusters film starring Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig, wrote he was in "absolute shock" and referenced Reitman's contributions to the industry, adding "all of us in comedy owe him so very much." He also included a tweet showing a photo of himself and Reitman on the set of the 2016 film.

"One of the most special moments to me was after our last test screening of Ghostbusters:ATC after we did some reshoots and our scores went through the roof," he tweeted. "Ivan met me out in the lobby and said 'I'm so happy for you I feel like crying.' That's the kind of generous man he was."

Mindy Kaling called Reitman "old school in the best way, and kind," adding that she loved working with him. "It's sad he's gone, it makes me feel older and like my childhood movies are more faraway than ever," she wrote.

Filmmaker Phil Lord, meanwhile, remembered Reitman's kindness from one creative artist to another. "Ivan Reitman was very good to me and @chrizmillr. He sought us out and encouraged us when we made our first movie. He saw an early cut of Spider-verse ("Half of this is the best movie I have ever seen and the other half is bad") and spent DAYS giving us helpful notes," Lord wrote on Twitter.

Todd Phillips, who directed hits such as The Hangover and The Joker, wrote a long Instagram post sharing photos from their friendship and detailing how he first met Reitman at the Sundance Film Festival in 1998 — and how Reitman immediately became Phillips' biggest cheerleader.

"He had my back and he taught me SO much. He was always so generous with his expertise and experience and he was also so f---ing harsh, in the BEST way. We stayed in touch over the years, I would visit him at his home in Montecito, I got to know his family, he came to all my premieres. He was the toughest critic and yet, there was no greater sound than hearing him laugh. I can close my eyes and literally hear it now. That's how I'll remember him."

In addition to Animal House and Ghostbusters, Reitman was the director behind numerous '80s and '90s films including Kindergarten Cop, Junior, and My Super Ex-Girlfriend. His producing credits include films like Beethoven, Old School, I Love You, Man, Space Jam, and its 2021 sequel Space Jam: A New Legacy.