Jason Momoa reveals the 3 rules of Slumberland to help keep you out of 'dream pig' jail

Welcome to Slumberland, where your wildest dreams become a reality — as long as you stay out of trouble.

During Netflix's TUDUM fan event on Saturday, fans were treated to a new clip from the upcoming film, which stars Jason Momoa as Flip, a horned 9-foot-tall monster-human hybrid who teams up with Nema, an 11-year-old girl played by Marlow Barkley. Flip guides Nema through a secret map of Slumberland, a fantastical place where dreams and nightmares come to life. After Nemo's father goes missing, she embarks on a journey to find him, hoping that Flip can help her along the way.

SLUMBERLAND - (L-R) Jason Momoa as FLIP and Marlow Barkley as NEMO. Cr: Netflix © 2022 Jason Momoa as Flip and Marlow Barkley as Nemo in 'Slumberland'. | Credit: Netflix

In the clip (below), Flip and Nema enter a new dream that's still under construction. Iridescent butterflies flutter around them, creating the walls and ceiling right before their eyes. But Flip reveals there are rules to traveling this magic land, and if they're broken, the dream pigs (a.k.a the dream cops) might come after you.

"They will lock you up and throw away the key, doomed to rot in a dingy prison cell for all eternity until you cease to exist entirely," warns Flip. "So blend in."

While Flip is a self-proclaimed outlaw and doesn't follow the rules himself, he tells Nema it's imperative she does. The first rule is to "keep a low profile, you don't want to get caught messing around in other people's dreams", says Flip, prompting Nema to cooly point out that his shiny suit, horns, and tall stature aren't ideal for blending. The second rule is to stay focused — "We're not here to have fun," Flips reminds her — and finally, rule three, of course, is that Flip is boss.

Also starring in the fantasy film is Kyle Chandler as Peter, Nemo's dad; Chris O'Dowd as her well-meaning but deeply awkward uncle Phillip; India de Beaufort; Ginny & Georgia's Humberly González; and I May Destroy You's Weruche Opia. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire & Mockingjay's Francis Lawrence will direct.

Nema and Flip's adventures in Slumberland hits Netflix on Nov. 18, just in time for Thanksgiving. Watch the clip above.

