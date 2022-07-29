"Well, it's not a f---ing secret anymore, is it?"

Jason Momoa says Ben Affleck will reprise his Batman role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

The Batfleck returns!

Move over, Robert Pattinson… and maybe Christian Bale. Because Ben Affleck is set to suit up as the caped crusader once again for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The half-human, half-Atlantean superhero himself teased the news in an Instagram post on Thursday. His comments were a response to fans on a Warner Bros. bus tour, who discovered Affleck's Batman was on the set of the DC sequel.

Momoa shared images of him with the Oscar-winner, seemingly confirming Affleck's involvement.

"Well, it's not a f---ing secret anymore, is it?" Momoa said in footage of fans on the tour bus. "That's what happens, Warner Bros., when you walk out of your set and there's our fans… Well, we tried to keep it a secret."

The Game of Thrones alum then shared an image of the pair, noting they've been together in character as Bruce Wayne and Arthur Curry.

"REUNITED bruce and arthur. love u and miss u Ben. WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2. all my aloha j," he captioned the image.

Representatives for Affleck and the film did not immediately respond to EW's requests for comment.

Affleck announced his retirement from the role in 2019 and previously discussed the toll portraying the character took on him. Yet in a surprising twist, the actor was confirmed to appear as Bruce Wayne in next year's The Flash. That movie will also feature Michael Keaton as the iconic crime fighter, whom he portrayed in the 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns.

JUSTICE LEAGUE, US poster, l-r: Ben Affleck (as Batman), Jason Momoa (as Aquaman) Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa in 'Justice League' | Credit: Everett Collection

The star made his debut in the role in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016, later appearing in Suicide Squad and Justice League. Pattinson took over in last year's The Batman.

Affleck, who earned the reputation of being "Sad Batman," will have appeared in more Batman movies than any actor before him when James Wan's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters March 17, 2023.

