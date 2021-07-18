Jason Momoa returns to England for Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom shoot
And he's pumped – except about the hair thing.
Jason Momoa is heading below the surface – again!
The actor revealed he'll be back in the scaled suit of Arthur Curry/Aquaman starting on Monday, for Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom.
"I am finally in England," Momoa shared in an Instagram post on Sunday morning. "It is sunny out. It's amazing, and I'm going to start Aquaman 2 tomorrow."
Momoa noted he'll be getting back to his trademark Arthur Curry locks (which we know includes lots of sun-drenched highlights) as his part of filming begins.
"This is the last day of the brown," he said, holding up his current look. "I'm going to be a blond. Supposedly they have more fun. I don't know about that. We'll test it out."
Momoa said he was excited to see director James Wan, and the cast (Amber Heard is returning as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm, and Game of Thrones alum Pilou Asbaek joins for this installment).
The Aquaman star got plenty of encouragement from fans, and from a fellow DC star. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who is also part of the DC Universe as Black Adam, asked Momoa to pass on his support to the director.
"Have a GREAT shoot brother and give James my love. Have fun!! King of Sea 🌊 👑 🤙🏾," the Rock wrote.
Filming officially began on Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom in mid-June, with Wan marking the occasion by sharing a slate in front of what looked to be a frosty set.
No plot details for the film have been released, but as EW's Nick Romano noted last month, the film's title -- The Lost Kingdom - has a connection to the mythology of Momoa's character and Atlantis.
It's suspected the film has something (or a lot) to do with the seventh kingdom of Atlantis (which Orm mentioned in the first film) that disappeared.
