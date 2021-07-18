Jason Momoa returns to England for Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom shoot

And he's pumped – except about the hair thing.

Jason Momoa is heading below the surface – again!

The actor revealed he'll be back in the scaled suit of Arthur Curry/Aquaman starting on Monday, for Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom.

"I am finally in England," Momoa shared in an Instagram post on Sunday morning. "It is sunny out. It's amazing, and I'm going to start Aquaman 2 tomorrow."

Momoa noted he'll be getting back to his trademark Arthur Curry locks (which we know includes lots of sun-drenched highlights) as his part of filming begins.

"This is the last day of the brown," he said, holding up his current look. "I'm going to be a blond. Supposedly they have more fun. I don't know about that. We'll test it out."

The Aquaman star got plenty of encouragement from fans, and from a fellow DC star. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who is also part of the DC Universe as Black Adam, asked Momoa to pass on his support to the director.

"Have a GREAT shoot brother and give James my love. Have fun!! King of Sea 🌊 👑 🤙🏾," the Rock wrote.

Filming officially began on Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom in mid-June, with Wan marking the occasion by sharing a slate in front of what looked to be a frosty set.

No plot details for the film have been released, but as EW's Nick Romano noted last month, the film's title -- The Lost Kingdom - has a connection to the mythology of Momoa's character and Atlantis.

It's suspected the film has something (or a lot) to do with the seventh kingdom of Atlantis (which Orm mentioned in the first film) that disappeared.