Jason Momoa affirms Justice League mistreatment on set: 'Serious stuff went down'

Jason Momoa is wading deeper into the dispute between Warner Bros. and his Justice League costar Ray Fisher.

The Aquaman star posted a message on his Instagram page backing up the Cyborg actor and pushing the studio to investigate what went down on the set of 2017 superhero film's reshoots.

"THIS S— HAS TO STOP AND NEEDS TO BE LOOKED AT," Momoa wrote. "@ray8fisher AND EVERYONE ELSE WHO EXPERIENCED WHAT HAPPEN UNDER THE WATCH OF @wbpictures NEEDS PROPER INVESTIGATION I just think it's f—ed up that people released a fake Frosty announcement without my permission to try to distract from Ray Fisher speaking up about the s—y way we were treated on Justice League reshoots. Serious stuff went down. It needs to be investigated and people need to be held accountable. #IStandWithRayFisher."

The "fake Frosty" announcement appears to be a reference to a Deadline story reporting that Momoa would voice Frosty the Snowman in a live-action Warner Bros. film. Momoa seems to be suggesting the studio leaked the announcement to distract from the Fisher controversy.

If you're a bit confused as to what went down on the Justice League set, you have plenty of company. Clearly there's something specific that Momoa and Fisher are referring to in their social media messages, but it has not as yet been publicly revealed.

Fisher has said former president of DC Entertainment Geoff Johns, reshoot director Joss Whedon, producer Jon Berg, and others "grossly abused their power" during the reshoots of the film.

Warner Bros. previously released a statement saying Fisher was mainly concerned about his role in the film, has refused to specify his complaints, and did not meet with investigators tasked with looking into the issue. Fisher then replied that he met virtually with investigators, and left the meeting early due to his concern that they were biased.

In May, Warner Bros. announced that Snyder would release his director's cut of the film on HBO Max in 2021. One of the elements that he says evolved was fleshing out Cyborg's story.

