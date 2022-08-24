Jason Momoa says his Fast X villain is 'androgynous' and 'sadistic' opposite Vin Diesel

Fast X Show More About Fast X type Movie genre Action

Jason Momoa has teased that there might be a gender-bending edge to his villain in the upcoming blockbuster sequel Fast X.

"He's evil and quirky and androgynous," Momoa told Entertainment Tonight Tuesday of the nefarious character he'll portray in the automobile-centric action flick. "He's very sadistic and fun. It's very bizarre. It's so fun. I haven't played a villain in a long time."

Jason Momoa, VIN DIESEL Jason Momoa teases androgynous 'Fast X' villain | Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images; Universal Pictures

Momoa — who's set to premiere the final season of his Apple TV+'s See on Friday — joined the cast of the film opposite returning franchise stars Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, and Jordana Brewster. Little else is known about his role.

Oscar winner Charlize Theron is also set to reprise her role as the evil Cipher in the franchise's 10th installment, which co-stars Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, and Rita Moreno.

Longtime series director Justin Lin was set to helm the project for Universal Pictures, though he stepped down days after production began in April. French filmmaker Louis Leterrier replaced him in early May, though Lin will remain on board as a producer.

"Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases," Lin said in a statement at the time. "On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew, and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the Fast family."

Fast X is currently slated to hit theaters on May 19, 2023.

