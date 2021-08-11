Jason Momoa dedicates Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom to 8-year-old fan who died of cancer

Jason Momoa is showing his true superhero stripes: the Aquaman actor has chosen to dedicate his upcoming film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, to a young fan who tragically died of cancer.

In an Instagram post, Momoa wrote how he learned about the death of eight-year-old Danny Sheehan, who died on Sunday from a rare form of brain cancer. "I just found out this heartbreaking news. All my Aloha to this beautiful Ohana Love u baby boy rest in (peace)," Momoa wrote alongside a photo of a mural of the two as Aquaman, made by the Boys and Girls Club of Sheehan's hometown of Marshfield, Massachusetts. "You will live in my heart. I dedicate Aquaman 2 to you lil angel Aloha UNKO Aquaman."

Sheehan, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor known as pineoblastoma in 2017, first met Momoa over FaceTime last year after a video showing him opening an Aquaman action figure went viral. The actor was so touched by the young fan's story and his love for DC comic character that he shared the family's GoFundMe page on his Instagram stories and sent him a life-sized trident.

Last month, the actor revealed in an Instagram video that he had returned to England to start shooting Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Filming officially began on the James Wan-directed superhero film in June and returning cast members include Amber Heard as Mera and Patrick Wilson as Orm. Game of Thrones alum Pilou Asbaek is also joining the superhero sequel.