"I’ve been a part of a lot of things that really sucked, and movies where it’s out of your hands. Conan [the Barbarian] was one of them."

Jason Momoa may be flying high as Aquaman these days, but there was a time when his foray into muscular action fare didn't go so well.

The year was 2011 — the period between his breakout role on Game of Thrones and his joining the DC Universe, Dune, and the Fast and the Furious franchise — and Momoa had taken on the titular part in the remake of Conan the Barbarian. It sounds like it would have been a pretty plum gig, but he looks back on his involvement in the film less than fondly, even going so far as to call it, well, really crappy.

"I've been a part of a lot of things that really sucked, and movies where it's out of your hands," Momoa told British GQ. "Conan [the Barbarian] was one of them. It's one of the best experiences I had and it [was] taken over and turned into a big pile of shit."

CONAN THE BARBARIAN, Jason Momoa, 2011 Jason Momoa in 'Conan the Barbarian' | Credit: Everett Collection

Directed by Marcus Nispel, the movie was based on the book series by Robert E. Howard. The story had previously been adapted for the screen in 1982 and 1984, with Arnold Schwarzenegger starring in Conan the Barbarian and Conan the Destroyer.

Featuring Rachel Nichols, Rose McGowan, Stephen Lang, and Ron Perlman, the Conan the Barbarian remake was both a critical and box-office disappointment. The flick cost a whopping $90 million but took in just $63.5. Its Rotten Tomatoes score currently stands at 25 percent.

EW's Lisa Schwarzbaum didn't pull any punches in her review of it. "Here's a movie that's simultaneously lavishly violent and numbing, visually ornate and undistinguished, epic and shallow, relentlessly noisy and tone-deaf, workmanlike and unfilling," she wrote at the time.

Momoa bounced back from the career disappointment and currently has a full slate of projects lined up. In addition to next year's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, he'll star in the next two Fast and the Furious outings. The third and final season of his latest small-screen venture, See, is set to premiere Aug. 26 on Apple TV+ .

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: