Helen McCrory's Harry Potter husband Jason Isaacs pays tribute to the late actress

Isaacs, who played Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, called McCrory "the greatest actress I've ever seen."

Jason Isaacs paid tribute to his onscreen wife Helen McCrory in an emotional post on Saturday, after the actress died Friday at age 52.

Isaacs and McCrory played Lucius and Narcissa Malfoy respectively in the Harry Potter film series, sharing several scenes in the franchise's final two entries.

"Decades ago Helen and I auditioned together for a film," Isaacs wrote in a Twitter post. "I came home and said to Emma [Hewitt, his wife], 'I think I've just met the greatest actress I've ever seen.' After years of watching her mesmerize audiences I don't think that anymore... I know it."

"Luckily, I eventually found out that she was also scabrously funny, shockingly naughty and with an empathetic heart the size of a planet," he continued. "As continually starstruck as I was on the Harry Potter films, being screen-married to and giggle with the great Helen McCrory will always be a highlight."

McCrory died Friday following a battle with cancer, according to a Twitter post by her real-life husband Damian Lewis. "She died as she lived. Fearlessly," he wrote. "God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."

"Her proudest achievement... was building and loving the family that was her bedrock," Isaacs wrote in his post. (McCrory and Lewis had two children together.) "They've lost so much and I send all my love to Damian and the kids."

"Hold those you love and tell them every day," he added. "It's all we have."

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling and Isaacs' costar Chris Rankin, who played Percy Weasley, previously paid tribute to McCrory on social media. "I'm devastated to learn of the death of Helen McCrory, an extraordinary actress and a wonderful woman who's left us far too soon," Rowling wrote.

Added Rankin, "Awful news about Helen McCrory. A sublime talent, and, from the couple of brief moments our paths crossed whilst battling Hogwarts, a very lovely person. 52 is no age."