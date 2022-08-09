"That last Paranormal Activity movie was terrible," Blum said of his horror franchise.

Jason Blum says Paranormal Activity franchise needs to end: 'It has been enough already'

Jason Blum is horrified by his own franchise.

The producer teased the end of his long-running Paranormal Activity franchise to Variety, declaring the previous entry in the horror series to be "terrible."

"It has been enough already. That last Paranormal Activity movie was terrible," he said, pulling no punches about his own Blumhouse property. "With Halloween, we only had the rights to three movies, so we said: Halloween Ends! It ends for Blumhouse, at least. With other things, you just have this feeling it's time to put them to bed. It would come back if some director I love, like Scott Derrickson, said: 'I have a great idea for a Paranormal Activity movie. But it's not something I want to do [at the moment]."



Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin was a 2021 release, while the next, and potentially final, entry is looking toward a 2023 premiere. Next of Kin didn't even snag a theatrical release, instead dropping on Paramount+.

The first Paranormal Activity was released in 2009, starring Katie Featherstone and Micah Sloat as a couple who are haunted by a supernatural entity in their house. The movie, which cost around $12,000 to make and grossed $107 million at the domestic box office alone, is estimated to be one of the most profitable movies of all time.

Five more films in the series rapidly followed, with the last entry, Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension, hitting theaters in 2015.

Blum has made a name for himself as a producer of low-budget horror flicks like Paranormal Activity, the recent Halloween films, and the Oscar-winning Get Out, as well as more traditional awards bait such as Whiplash and BlacKkKlansman.

