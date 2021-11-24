The House of Gucci star would definitely have liked to buy a vowel.

Jared Leto reveals his childhood celebrity crushes — and they're as wild as you'd expect

Jared Leto has always flaunted a certain brand of weirdness, so is it really a surprise that his childhood celebrity crushes would be a little… off the beaten path?

In a sneak-peek video to promote his upcoming appearance on The Ellen Show, the House of Gucci actor sat down to answer some "burning questions" — like whom he fawned over growing up.

"Barbara Eden," Leto told Ellen DeGeneres, referring to the original actress on I Dream of Jeannie. "And Vanna White. I loved Vanna White."

Jared Leto Jared Leto | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

As DeGeneres took in Leto's answers, he threw in a third crush for good measure: Christopher Walken.

"That took a turn," DeGeneres replied.

Leto also informed the talk-show host about the three most interesting things he has in his house, which he claims are a guillotine (he declined to elaborate), almond milk (okay...), and his head in a box — which was part of his costume for the 2019 Met Ball.

"I do think I may have lost it, just for clarity," he admitted about the last item.

Jared Leto on Ellen Jared Leto and Ellen DeGeneres on 'The Ellen Show' | Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"You lost your head? You just admitted it was in your house!" DeGeneres exclaimed.

"I know, that's the last place I saw it... it's a long story. I've lost my head," Leto said, seemingly ashamed.

We'll give Leto a pass. After all, it's been a busy year for the actor, who'll inhabit the superhero world as a vampire in the upcoming Morbius movie after having completely transformed himself for the new film House of Gucci.

Based on Sara Gay Forden's 2000 book of the same name, the latter dives into the secrets behind the famous Italian fashion house and Maurizio Gucci's ex-wife Patrizia's plot to murder him. Leto stars as Paolo Gucci, the cousin of Adam Driver's Maurizio.

"I was successful in holding them back," Leto told EW, referencing his tears at the end of shooting a particular scene that became close to his heart and soul. "I didn't want to embarrass the entire set, but it was a really warm and wonderful experience — collaborative, creative, full of risk and reward, just incredibly special."

About as special as his very eclectic youthful obsessions.

House of Gucci is in theaters now. Watch Leto answer his "Burning Questions" above.

