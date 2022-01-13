Leto says he adored his time working with on-screen father Pacino so much that he wants to make another movie with the screen legend.

Jared Leto wants to film a House of Gucci prequel with Al Pacino — and even has a title in mind

Jared Leto is sending an internal chef's kiss to the thought of making House of Twocci: Electric Boofaloo. The Oscar-winning actor revealed that he enjoyed the experience of filming Ridley Scott's current awards season contender House of Gucci so much that he wants to make another movie set in the cinematic Gucciverse.

"I'd love to do a prequel to House of Gucci," Leto said during a recent interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, citing his time on set working with Al Pacino as the motivating factor. "Just the Two of Us, we could call it."

Leto, who plays Paolo — son of Aldo (Pacino) and a general outcast aspiring designer among the embattled Gucci family — in the film, called his costar "so generous" thanks to his "openness and kindness" in their scenes together, even after Leto played a minor prank on him after getting into character for the first time.

"On the first day of set, he didn't know it was me, and I came up to him and said, you know, 'hello.' And he just kind of brushed me off. He thought I was just an Italian weirdo that was trying to talk to him or get his autograph or something," Leto said. "I come up to him two or three times and someone finally whispered, 'That's Paolo, that's Jared under there.' And he was like, 'My son, my son,' and he fell to the floor. He was just astounded. Having that happen with one of the world's greatest actors was a beautiful gift and gave me the faith that if Al can believe in this guy, then we all can. It was a boost of confidence early on, and I adored working with him."

While their interactions during production might've been warm and collaborative, Paolo and Aldo's relationship is far from cozy in the film; both men endured their share of individual controversies throughout the narrative, with Aldo going to jail for tax evasion after Paolo rats him out. The film is inspired by the real-life story of Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), who married into the Gucci clan before her strained union to Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) ultimately led the couple to divorce, after which Patrizia hired a hitman to murder her ex-husband with the help of her close friend, Pina (Salma Hayek).

Jared Leto wants to make a 'House of Gucci' prequel with Al Pacino.

Though the film itself generated polarized reviews from critics, Leto has built a profile on the awards circuit, picking up nominations for Best Supporting Actor at the Critics Choice Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

"I immediately saw [Paolo] as a dreamer, the black sheep of his family, someone never really heard," Leto previously told EW of his approach to the character, adding that he infused the part with "a lot of humor" and heart — enough so that he had to fight back tears when he wrapped production.

"I was successful in holding them back," he continued. "I didn't want to embarrass the entire set, but it was a really warm and wonderful experience — collaborative, creative, full of risk and reward, just incredibly special."

