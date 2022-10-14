"I want to be able to do those sorts of like transformative characters that people are dressing up as for Halloween."

Janelle Monáe wants to emulate Johnny Depp's career — but 'his life as an actor only'

Janelle Monáe is looking to expand her acting horizons — and she has a surprising inspiration.

The musician and actress, who uses they/them and she/her pronouns, told an audience at the London Film Festival on Friday that they greatly admire the creativity and longevity of Johnny Depp's career.

"When I think about careers, this person as an actor — his life as an actor only — Johnny Depp has a very vast career," Monáe shared, according to Deadline.

Janelle Monae, Johnny Depp Janelle Monáe and Johnny Depp | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Rich Fury/Getty Images

The outlet reported that Monáe's response drew a mixed reaction from the crowd. Depp has become a controversial figure since his highly public split from ex-wife Amber Heard, which culminated in a contentious defamation lawsuit. While Depp ultimately won the case, the live steamed trial was widely viewed and highly divisive, with an emotional Heard detailing graphic accusations of sexual assault and domestic abuse (all of which Depp has denied).

Monáe clarified that she was impressed by the number of dynamic characters Depp has brought to life on screen, from "Willy Wonka to Sweeney Todd to all of the dramatic roles," and was not referring to Depp's personal life.

"Whatever the Janelle Monáe version of that is," Monáe explained. "Maybe something even better, but I want to be able to do those sorts of like, transformative characters that people are dressing up as for Halloween. Something grounded but embedded in the hearts and minds of children forever."

Monáe — who stars in Rian Johnson's forthcoming whodunit Glass Onion —noted that she's always had a "world-building mind" when it comes to both their musicality and onscreen pursuits. "I never saw my music career as something that should limit this," they added. "David Bowie did these things, so why can't I do these things?"

They also shared their interest in both writing and directing their own projects in the future. "Yes, absolutely. I want it to be something I write, but I'm super open if it's something I can co-write or collaborate with someone on," Monáe said. "I know that I'm supposed to direct."

For now, Monáe added, "I'm trying to create a world where that happens."

